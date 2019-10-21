PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.54. 308,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.20. The firm has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.03 and a twelve month high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

