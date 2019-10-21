Peoples Bank OH Sells 580 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 18.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 23.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $51.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

