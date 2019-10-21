Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

PEBO opened at $31.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.74. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 6,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $196,368.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.