Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Pelatro PLC (LON:PTRO)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), approximately 27,636 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,526% from the average daily volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.75 ($0.69).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Pelatro in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Pelatro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.58. The company has a market cap of $16.75 million and a P/E ratio of 19.07.

Pelatro Plc engages in the development and sale of precision marketing software for B2C applications. The company provides insights on behaviors of each customer; and multi-channel campaign management software that enables contextualized and personalized solutions for end users. It helps telecom companies to understand their customer's requirements at an individual level.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Pelatro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelatro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.