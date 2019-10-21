Peet (ASX:PPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.29

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$1.29 ($0.91) and last traded at A$1.29 ($0.91), with a volume of 27337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.19 ($0.84).

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$1.15 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $623.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Peet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. The company operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

