Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Premier Oil (LON:PMO)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on the oil producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 148.57 ($1.94).

LON:PMO opened at GBX 83.04 ($1.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.34 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.60 ($1.62). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

