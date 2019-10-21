Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSO. UBS Group raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of PSO opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.12. Pearson has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 26.4% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 329,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 68,950 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

