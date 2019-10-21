Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6,747.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,158,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paypal by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,030,000 after buying an additional 5,654,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,516,000 after buying an additional 1,274,702 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,579,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 11,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,339,000 after buying an additional 1,202,753 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.44. 6,916,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,671,438. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.65. The company has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

