Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

PATK stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $613.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,429,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 746.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 89,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Patrick Industries by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,826,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.