Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.88

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$46.88 and last traded at C$46.76, with a volume of 266197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.93.
A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland Fuel in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.11.
In other news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,973 shares in the company, valued at C$170,839. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total transaction of C$240,012.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,032.45. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,494 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985.
About Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI)
Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.
See Also: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.