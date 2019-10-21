Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.88

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$46.88 and last traded at C$46.76, with a volume of 266197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland Fuel in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.11.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parkland Fuel Corp will post 1.8300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,973 shares in the company, valued at C$170,839. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total transaction of C$240,012.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,032.45. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,494 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985.

About Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

