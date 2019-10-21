Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,547 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Prologis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 304,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,715 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $89.61 on Monday. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.65.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

