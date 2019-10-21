Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,543 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,038,000 after acquiring an additional 116,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,223,000 after acquiring an additional 515,534 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,234,000 after acquiring an additional 121,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23,224.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,689,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665,163 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $91.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

