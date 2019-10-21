Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $88.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

