Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEZU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 55,067 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period.

HEZU stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $31.35.

