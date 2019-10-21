Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 8,233 Shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in VOXX International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in VOXX International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 199,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VOXX International by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 82,091 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in VOXX International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 354,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 83,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. VOXX International Corp has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.25 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

