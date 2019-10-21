Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 27,558 Shares of RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,558 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in RTW Retailwinds were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 142,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 493,217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 899,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 139,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get RTW Retailwinds alerts:

Shares of RTW stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. RTW Retailwinds Inc has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.44.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). RTW Retailwinds had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $201.89 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on RTW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About RTW Retailwinds

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for RTW Retailwinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTW Retailwinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.