Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,854 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 578.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $625.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Endurance International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $26,062.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $53,388.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

