Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Invests $109,000 in Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Solid Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 2,822,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $13,125,001.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLDB shares. Leerink Swann raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Svb Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Chardan Capital raised Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $564.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. Solid Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

