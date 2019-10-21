Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 109,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,321,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter.

XXII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital set a $12.00 price objective on 22nd Century Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of XXII opened at $2.06 on Monday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Clifford B. Fleet bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

22nd Century Group Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

