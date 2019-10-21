Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $28,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

