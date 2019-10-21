Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PACB. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 140.68%. The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 333,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

