Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,482 Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adient in the first quarter worth about $179,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Adient by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADNT. UBS Group lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adient in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Adient stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 3.25. Adient PLC has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

