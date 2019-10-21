Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $613,000 Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,120,000 after purchasing an additional 755,171 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 676,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 465,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 49,463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 395,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,748,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $24.91 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.15). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $153,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,163.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Allen Doane, Jr. sold 8,529 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $192,840.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,429 shares of company stock valued at $644,047 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

