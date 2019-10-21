Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,182,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,851 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 270,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,359,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $26.02 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.17.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $846.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Deutsche Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

