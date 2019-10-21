Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 2,483 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Premier by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $70,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,815.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $416,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. Premier Inc has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Premier had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

PINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 target price on Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

