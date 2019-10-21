Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Orion Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Orion Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.18.

NYSE:ORN opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $126.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 20.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.