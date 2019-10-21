Origo (OGO) Price Tops $0.0177 on Major Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00041477 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $497.65 or 0.06052874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001049 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00043476 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Origo Token Profile

OGO is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,202,382 tokens. Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

