Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Shares Up 25%

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX) shares shot up 25% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 157,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 69,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Orex Minerals Company Profile (CVE:REX)

Orex Minerals Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Orex Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orex Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.