Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Shares Up 25%

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX) shares shot up 25% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 157,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 69,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Orex Minerals Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

