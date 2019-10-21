Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of SQQQ opened at $30.85 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1847 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

