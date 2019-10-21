Optimum Investment Advisors Has $78,000 Stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Coupa Software were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,752,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,060 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,771,000 after acquiring an additional 399,401 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $126,336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 704,683 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $101.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on Coupa Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on Coupa Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $35,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 308,054 shares of company stock worth $42,775,551 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COUP opened at $127.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.88 and a beta of 1.58. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average is $125.09.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

