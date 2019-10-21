Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 700 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 140.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,302,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,870 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,407,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,062 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,352,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,624,000 after buying an additional 3,012,657 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3,765.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,309,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,920,000 after buying an additional 2,249,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,386,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after buying an additional 1,350,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $49.28 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

