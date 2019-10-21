Oppenheimer Weighs in on Covanta Holding Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Covanta in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Covanta has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.50, a PEG ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

In related news, Director Linda J. Fisher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $205,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,667.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $428,161. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Covanta by 25.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 184,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 75.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the third quarter valued at about $6,839,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 31.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after acquiring an additional 80,375 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

