Oppenheimer Comments on IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.66).

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

IDYA opened at $5.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth $199,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth $354,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

