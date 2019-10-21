Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OPRT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $15.86 on Monday. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

In related news, major shareholder Madrone Partners, L.P. sold 1,976,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $29,646,825.00. Also, Director Carl Pascarella sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

