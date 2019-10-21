Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPRA. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Opera in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on Opera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Opera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Opera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of OPRA opened at $9.75 on Friday. Opera has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Opera had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Opera will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter worth $50,318,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Opera during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Opera during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Opera during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

