Ontology (ONT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $85.19 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00007175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bitbns, OKEx and Huobi. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $318.22 million and approximately $85.19 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009811 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 535,851,170 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Koinex, Binance, Upbit, Bibox, OKEx, Indodax, Kucoin, Bitbns, BCEX, Huobi, HitBTC, BitMart and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.