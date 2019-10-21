ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,186.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,255,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ONE Gas by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,978,000 after purchasing an additional 265,658 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,105 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,836,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,070. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.38. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

