ON Semiconductor (ON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ON stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

In related news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $812,968.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $176,416.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,402.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,545 shares of company stock worth $1,901,658. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

