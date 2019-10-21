Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Position Lowered by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $52,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1,560.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 275,307 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $3.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.12. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,450.84% and a negative return on equity of 256.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.