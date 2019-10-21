OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.20.
TSE:OGC opened at C$3.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$5.01. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 35.11.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
Further Reading: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.