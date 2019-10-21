OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.20.

TSE:OGC opened at C$3.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$5.01. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 35.11.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$248.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.2315232 EPS for the current year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

