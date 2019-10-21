Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,040.52

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,040.52 and traded as low as $803.00. Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at $816.00, with a volume of 6,390 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 884.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,040.52. The stock has a market cap of $288.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.80.

About Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides maritime and logistics services in Bermuda, Brazil, Panama, and Uruguay. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

