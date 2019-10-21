Obyte (GBYTE) Price Tops $21.04 on Top Exchanges

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Obyte has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $21.04 or 0.00254795 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $14.80 million and approximately $13,144.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000411 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

