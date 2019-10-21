Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 6,350 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the airline’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 36,701 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $53.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.95.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.