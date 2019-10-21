Oakbrook Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,900,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,113,932,000 after purchasing an additional 130,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $903,119,000 after purchasing an additional 104,494 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,718,000 after purchasing an additional 170,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 779,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.72.

WST opened at $140.85 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.02.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.