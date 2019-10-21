Oakbrook Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,169 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,529,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,613,000 after acquiring an additional 108,012 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 866.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $20.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.36%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,538,840.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

