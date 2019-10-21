Oakbrook Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after buying an additional 1,858,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,470,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,112,000 after buying an additional 1,019,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,634,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,589,000 after buying an additional 280,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,345,000 after buying an additional 14,547,225 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,942,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after buying an additional 217,262 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.97.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen W. Bergstrom bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,645.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.