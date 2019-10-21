O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
OIIM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. 12,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 6.77. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $32.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.60.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O2Micro International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
O2Micro International Company Profile
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.
Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.