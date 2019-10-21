NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2,473.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 172.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.5% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $190.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $242.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

