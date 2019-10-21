NVE (NVEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVEC stock opened at $64.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.37. NVE has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $104.30.

Get NVE alerts:

In related news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.