Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 79,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Tricida by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. Tricida Inc has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In related news, VP Claire Lockey sold 10,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Alpern sold 1,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,755 shares of company stock worth $2,425,608. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.